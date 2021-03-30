Roku Wipes Out Remote Control Patents At PTAB

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has scratched out claims in two remote control device patents that Universal Electronics Inc. has accused Roku of infringing in parallel litigation in California federal court. In a pair of rulings handed down Monday, a three-judge PTAB panel said all the claims Roku Inc. had challenged in two patents owned by Universal Electronics Inc. were rendered obvious by collections of prior art references. Universal Electronics, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based electronics company, asserted the patents in an infringement case against Roku in 2018. Universal alleged that a variety of Roku's remote control devices infringed a collection of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS