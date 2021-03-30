10th Circ. Revives Case Over New Mexico 5G Cell Tower

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A Tenth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday that an environmental advocacy group can take another shot with its lawsuit alleging that the installation of telecommunications facilities on public rights-of-way in the City of Santa Fe, New Mexico, exposed residents to dangerous levels of radiation. Even though the panel ruled in part that the Santa Fe Alliance for Public Safety and Health lacks standing to advance its substantive due process claim and to allege that exposure to radiation has caused people to relocate or take up residence in their vehicles, it concluded that the lower court's May 2020 order should be corrected to...

