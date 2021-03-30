Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Won't Let Rebar Importer Dodge 14% Duties

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit backed the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to issue a 35-year-old countervailing tariff rate against a Turkish rebar importer, saying Tuesday the rate was an appropriate response to the company's noncooperation with a trade investigation.

Habas Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar Istihsal Endustrisi AS argued that Commerce had unreasonably penalized its failure to disclose a subsidies program by assigning it a tariff rate based on a separate investigation in 1986. But the Federal Circuit backed the rate, stressing Commerce's broad authority to respond to companies that frustrate trade investigations.

"If accepted, Habas's arguments would have this court impose on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!