Fed. Circ. Won't Let Rebar Importer Dodge 14% Duties

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit backed the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to issue a 35-year-old countervailing tariff rate against a Turkish rebar importer, saying Tuesday the rate was an appropriate response to the company's noncooperation with a trade investigation. Habas Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar Istihsal Endustrisi AS argued that Commerce had unreasonably penalized its failure to disclose a subsidies program by assigning it a tariff rate based on a separate investigation in 1986. But the Federal Circuit backed the rate, stressing Commerce's broad authority to respond to companies that frustrate trade investigations. "If accepted, Habas's arguments would have this court impose on...

