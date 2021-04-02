Ex-BlueLinx GC Rejoins Kilpatrick As Corporate Partner

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP has brought on the former general counsel for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. as an Atlanta-based partner in the firm's securities and mergers and acquisitions practices, marking the partner's return after working for two companies as a legal leader. Justin Heineman advises clients on M&A, capital markets, external reporting, corporate governance and other corporate issues, the firm announced on Tuesday. Heineman was based in Atlanta as general counsel and a member of the executive team for BlueLinx, which distributes building products, according to the firm. Before that, Heineman was law vice president and chief corporate counsel for NCR...

