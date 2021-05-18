Gov't Costs Can't Force Immunity Appeals, Pa. Justices Told

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a woman suing Philadelphia's court system after she walked into a glass wall at a local courthouse told the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that the cost of taking the case to trial isn't grounds for an immediate appeal of a decision rejecting claims of sovereign immunity. Jerry Lyons, an attorney with Chaiken Lyons & Gaynier representing Wanda Brooks in her case against the family division of the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, said that allowing appeals of immunity-related questions in tort cases against government entities based on the alleged "irreparable harm" of having to pay to defend them...

