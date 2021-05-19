Pharmacy Should Share Blame For Fatal OD, Pa. Justices Told

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Superior Court of Pennsylvania impermissibly broadened a legal doctrine that prohibits people committing illegal acts from suing those who share culpability when it dismissed claims a Scranton pharmacy was in part liable for an overdose death, the victim's family told the state justices Wednesday. Michael Shaffer of Shaffer & Gaier LLC, representing the family of Cody Albert, said the lower courts that let Sheeley's Drug Store Inc. toss the family's wrongful death case on summary judgment, because Albert was allegedly abusing drugs, were threatening to take away legal recourse for other parties, such as people who were visibly intoxicated but...

