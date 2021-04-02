What Companies Must Know Before Merging With A SPAC

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 10:48 AM EDT) -- As the pace of mergers through special purpose acquisition companies swells, more target businesses are under pressure to make a speedy transition to public markets, where regulators, investors and plaintiff's lawyers are watching with increased scrutiny. The surge in companies going public through these once-obscure vehicles is hard to overstate. Since 2019, 168 so-called SPACs have landed acquisition targets that either have already become public companies or are transitioning toward listing on an exchange, according to data provider Dealogic. The pipeline for future deals is more massive. Another 436 SPACs that have raised $138.2 billion since 2019 are still hunting for an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS