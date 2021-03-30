Coinbase Taps Former SEC Director For Capital Markets Role

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said Tuesday that it has tapped former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Director Brett Redfearn to be its vice president of capital markets products. Redfearn was previously the SEC's director for the Division of Trading and Markets, a position he held for about three years, according to his Linkedin. Before that, he worked at J.P. Morgan for over a decade, ultimately leading the financial institution's market structure unit, with a focus on global markets. Redfearn will report to Coinbase Inc. Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee, the announcement said. His arrival comes as Coinbase preps a highly anticipated direct...

