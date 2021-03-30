Investors Sue Pot Co.'s Backers Over SPAC Deal Payments

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Investors claimed in a proposed class action filed Tuesday that the controlling shareholder of a California cannabis company allegedly pocketed $40 million that other shareholders could have received through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company that formed a marijuana powerhouse featuring Jay-Z as an executive. Investors Michael Blue, Christian Groh and Ling Yim said in the complaint filed in the Delaware Chancery Court that controlling shareholder Fireman Capital Partners LLC, three connected Left Coast Inc. directors, and related entities made an "egregious, self-interested cash-grab" when they pushed for amendments to the terms of convertible notes and warrants they collectively owned. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS