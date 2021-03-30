Aon Founder's Investment Firm Gets Stock Fraud Suit Revived

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 10:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel on Tuesday reversed a data analytics company's early win over claims that its founder lied about growth prospects so it could fraudulently induce a $9 million stock repurchase contract with Aon Corp.'s investment arm, saying their agreement doesn't clearly block the investment company's claims. A three-judge panel said Mu Sigma Inc. and Dhiraj Rajaram should not have been granted summary judgment over fraud, negligent misrepresentation and fiduciary duty claims launched by Walworth Investments-LG LLC, the investment arm of Aon's founder Patrick Ryan, because material questions exist regarding whether Walworth could consider extracontractual statements when deciding to...

