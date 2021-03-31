US Steel Railroad Unit Can't Escape Age Bias Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled that U.S. Steel subsidiary Union Railroad Co. must face a proposed collective action from older workers who claimed they were targeted with "last-chance" agreements that made them easier to fire. U.S. District Judge Robert Colville on Tuesday let Union Railroad's parent companies, U.S. Steel and Transtar LLC, and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers' Transportation Division out of the suit. But worker Scott Stouffer had enough evidence to proceed against Union Railroad with his claims that the last-chance pacts had a disproportionate impact on older workers and thus violated the Age...

