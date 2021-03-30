Trump Labor Secretary Scalia Returns To Gibson Dunn

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Eugene Scalia will return to Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP after leaving to helm the U.S. Department of Labor during the Trump administration, the firm announced Tuesday. Scalia will work as a partner at Gibson Dunn's D.C. office. He will also co-chair the firm's administrative law and regulatory practice group and act as a senior member of two other practice groups, labor and employment and financial institutions, according to the firm. "I'm very pleased to be returning to Gibson Dunn, where I began my law practice more than 30 years ago," Scalia said in a statement. "There is no better platform...

