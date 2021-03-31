Tribal Lenders Must Pay Class $50M For Inflated Interest Rates

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge approved a $50 million class action settlement against entities related to a financier that issued predatory loans with inflated annual rates of more than 440% and avoided ramifications by partnering with Native American businesses for immunity. The class of borrowers, led by Darlene Gibbs, accused the three main entities — TCV V LP, a group of Sequoia Capital companies, and National Credit Adjusters LLC — of predatory loan structures that violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The model, according to an amended class action complaint in October, is when predatory entities partner with tribal businesses,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS