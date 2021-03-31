Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Judge Bars Ex-Flooring Biz Workers From Roles At Rival

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has issued an injunction forcing four men to resign their roles at a Chinese flooring manufacturer, saying their employment with Huali Group U.S. LLC violates noncompete agreements they signed with a competitor.

U.S. Stephen Grimberg on Tuesday issued the preliminary injunction forcing the employees to stop working for Huali for two years from when they left IVC US Inc., a Georgia-based flooring manufacturer. Judge Grimberg said the injunction, which takes effect April 5, bars the men from working with Huali in their current roles in Georgia because those jobs violate the noncompete agreements with IVC.

IVC sued Huali in February in the Northern...

