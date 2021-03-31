Chrysler Can't Dodge Defective Head Restraint Claims

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has denied Chrysler's bid to steer clear of a proposed class action over allegedly defective headrest safety devices, finding the car owners do not need to allege a physical injury to pursue their claims, which are based on decreased vehicle value. In an order handed down Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal sided with the car owners on all of the issues raised in Chrysler's motion to dismiss and allowed the suit to move forward intact — at least for now. Most notably, the Fort Lauderdale-based judge rejected the automaker's argument that the car owners lack standing...

