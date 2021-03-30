No Jury, No Forfeiture For 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli In FTC Case

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Martin Shkreli dropped demands for a jury trial on Tuesday and, in exchange, seven U.S. states agreed not to seek civil penalties or forfeitures in a Federal Trade Commission-led lawsuit, which claims the former biopharma executive and his company Vyera blocked rivals from developing generic versions of the anti-parasite drug Daraprim. U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote signed an order on Tuesday stating that New York, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia withdrew with prejudice any claims for civil penalties or forfeitures they previously made against Shkreli and other named defendants based on the anti-competitive actions alleged in the...

