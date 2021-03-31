Nestle Ducks Child Slave Labor Labeling Suit, For Now

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday granted Nestle USA's bid to dismiss a proposed class action accusing it of deceptively marketing its products as sustainably sourced despite getting cocoa from farms reliant on child slave labor, finding that the consumer's argument is insufficient because she did not specify which products she purchased. U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz tossed the suit in a 6-page opinion, taking issue with named plaintiff Renee Walker's failure to identify the products she purchased, but granted her an opportunity to amend her complaint and try again. The judge acknowledged that although Walker provided photographs displaying product...

