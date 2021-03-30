With Warhol Copyright Ruling, Fair Use Tide Continues To Ebb

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Eight years after a controversial ruling expanded copyright's fair use doctrine and its protection of "transformative works," the Second Circuit and other federal courts now appear to be heading in the opposite direction. In a decision issued on Friday, the appeals court ruled that a series of prints created by Andy Warhol depicting music legend Prince did not constitute a fair use of the copyrighted photograph on which they were based. In doing so, the appeals court offered pointed "clarifications" about its own 2013 holding in Cariou v. Prince, calling it a "high-water mark" that has "not been immune from criticism."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS