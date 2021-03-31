Neo-Nazi Group Sanctioned Again In Charlottesville Case

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge called for a trial-focused sanction against a white supremacist group for failing to preserve or turn over social media information and other data in a civil rights suit stemming from violence at the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville. The case, in which more than a dozen neo-Nazis and white nationalist groups and members are defendants, has been riddled with discovery foot-dragging and broken court orders, a fact U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel C. Hoppe returned to repeatedly in his Tuesday order. In his most recent recommendation, Judge Hoppe also noted that a monetary sanction just four...

