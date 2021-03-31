Geico Workers Try To Keep Wage Suit Alive

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Geico employees ran over the car insurance company's efforts to toss their overtime pay suit, arguing the insurer "erroneously" asserted that California federal courts can't hear out-of-state claims brought under federal labor laws. The auto claim adjusters who sued Geico said the U.S. Supreme Court decision the insurer relied on to push for dismissal of a nationwide collective action and a New York state class action does not apply to the case. This dispute, unlike the Supreme Court case, involves federal claims brought in federal court, the employees asserted in their opposition filing Tuesday. "Geico's motion erroneously suggests that this court...

