Marsh Settles £1.2M Staff Poaching Case With Broker

Law360, London (March 31, 2021, 5:46 PM BST) -- A unit of Marsh Inc. has settled its £1.2 million ($1.65 million) breach of contract suit accusing a rival of client and team poaching claims, the global broker confirmed on Wednesday. The two sides have ended their High Court dispute after reaching a confidential agreement, a Marsh spokesperson said. Marsh unit Jelf Insurance Brokers filed its claim last year accusing three former executives and David Roberts & Partners Insurance Brokers Ltd. of participating in a "concerted, unlawful attack" on Jelf's business, causing loss and damage. "Marsh is vigilant in protecting its business interests and will take appropriate legal action in order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS