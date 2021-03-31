Calif. Warehouse GHG Proposal Would Likely Face Lawsuits

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- California's South Coast Air Quality Management District is set to potentially adopt, on April 2, a first-of-its-kind rule to regulate warehouses as indirect sources of the greenhouse gas emissions attributable to the truck trips to and from each warehouse. The rule, if adopted, will almost certainly face legal challenges, including potential claims that the in-lieu mitigation fee under the proposed regulation is an improperly adopted tax on warehouse operators, and claims that regulation of truck trips exceeds the district's authority to regulated indirect sources. If the rule is adopted and survives legal challenge, it could impose significant costs on warehouse operators...

