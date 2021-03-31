DOL Urges 2nd Circ. To Halt Trump-Era Rule Challenge

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday asked the Second Circuit to pause its appeal of a decision to vacate a Trump-era joint-employer rule, saying a halt would give it time to consider comments on its proposal to withdraw the rule. In a motion, the DOL asked the court to put on hold its appeal in a case by 18 states challenging the rule, which established a four-part test for when a worker can hold multiple employers liable for the same Fair Labor Standards Act violations. The DOL requested that the court hold the case in abeyance for six months and delay...

