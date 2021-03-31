Patent Owner Slams TracFone's Latest Bid To Flee WDTX

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Prepaid mobile phone provider TracFone Wireless shouldn't be allowed to move a patent infringement suit against it from the Western District of Texas, patent holder Precis Group told the Federal Circuit Tuesday, arguing that Judge Alan Albright "followed the letter of the law" in his "wholly unremarkable decision." Precis Group LLC, which claims TracFone Wireless Inc. is infringing four of its patents tied to prepaid cell phones, filed a response Tuesday assailing TracFone's latest petition. Precis Group argued that TracFone is seeking to overturn U.S. District Judge Albright's ruling "in spite of the obvious lack of anything extraordinary that could possibly...

