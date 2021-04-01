Merrill Pays $450K FINRA Fine For Potential Insider Info Leaks

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- New York-based Merrill Lynch has agreed to pay a nearly half-million-dollar fine after the physical relocation of one of the firm's investment management units led to the "potential" sharing of material nonpublic information, according to a settlement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The settlement concerns a third quarter of 2013 physical relocation within the firm's global wealth and investment management, or GWIM, division that led employees in one of the unit's subgroups to be redesignated as "private side" versus "public side," even though their principal responsibilities included the marketing of exchange-traded notes. The following quarter, at least one of the...

