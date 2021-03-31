Water Authority Didn't Have Free Rein To Dig Up Ranch Land

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court ruled a water authority owes a Panhandle ranch over half a million dollars for running a pipeline to transport water produced off-property through the ranch, finding the water authority knew its contract didn't allow for installing the line but did so anyway. A three-judge Seventh Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday affirmed a Wheeler County judge's ruling that the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority's contract with ranch-owner Hayhook Ltd. didn't allow for the water authority to disturb roughly 39 acres of land on Hayhook's ranch to construct a nearly 3-mile-long pipeline to carry water produced elsewhere. Because CRMWA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS