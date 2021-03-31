NJ Panel Reopens Door For L'Oreal's Faulty Makeup Claims

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 2:42 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals panel on Wednesday reopened the door for L'Oreal USA Inc. to pursue claims against a makeup manufacturer and its subcontractor over a defective product, ruling that a state court judge's dismissal of the case didn't address its merits. A two-judge Appellate Division panel affirmed the dismissal of L'Oreal's case against Wormser Corporation and Process Technologies and Packaging LLC, but changed the ruling from "with prejudice" to "without prejudice." A Bergen County Superior Court judge in May sided with the defendants' argument that L'Oreal's claims belonged in New York because of a forum selection clause in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS