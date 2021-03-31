NRA's Secret Board Meeting Can Be Raised At Ch. 11 Trial

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association's assertion that information about a closed board meeting of the bankrupt organization is privileged can be challenged during a Chapter 11 dismissal trial next week after a Texas bankruptcy judge said Wednesday that he would make case-by-case rulings on individual questions involving the meeting. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin D. Hale denied motions from the New York attorney general and former NRA media consulting firm Ackerman McQueen challenging the debtor's withholding of testimony from its directors about a January executive session where the authority to file for bankruptcy was allegedly delegated to executive vice...

