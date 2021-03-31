Trump's COVID-19 Work Visa Restrictions To Expire

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump's presidential proclamation aimed at freeing up U.S. jobs during the pandemic by banning most new work visas expires Wednesday, and President Joe Biden has given no indication that he plans to extend the ban, which includes H-1B specialty occupation visas. After declaring a national emergency last year, Trump signed the executive order in June barring foreign citizens from moving to the U.S. on a number of work visas, saying the measure would help support Americans who lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order, dubbed Proclamation 10052, specifically restricted H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, H-2B...

