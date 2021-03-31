BSR REIT Drops $195M On 3 Texas Apartment Complexes

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has picked up a portfolio of three Texas apartment complexes for $195 million, the company announced on Wednesday. The portfolio includes one property in the Dallas metro area and a pair of apartment complexes in the Houston metro area. BSR did not name the seller in its announcement Wednesday and said it's paying for the complexes via a credit facility. The Dallas property is Vale Frisco Apartments, a 349-unit complex in Frisco, while the Houston-area properties are Adley at Gleannloch Apartments in Spring and Alleia Long Meadow Farms in Richmond. The Spring property has 260 units and...

