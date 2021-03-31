Proposed Amendments To Bayh-Dole Regulations Are Vexing

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- This January, the U.S. Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology published proposals to amend Title 37 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Section 401,[1] which governs the exercise of the march-in rights under the Bayh-Dole Act.[2] While recently proposed Section 401.6(e) has aroused widespread interest because it may be interpreted to contravene the march-in conditions of the statute during this COVID-19 health emergency,[3] two new provisions in Section 401.6(a)(1) that appear similarly likely to disserve the patent system and Bayh-Dole Act have not received the same attention. These provisions should cause concern to both contractors and the public....

