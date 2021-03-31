Biden's Infrastructure Plan Is A Clean Energy Bonanza

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan unveiled Wednesday contains a potential gold mine for clean energy development, though congressional action will be necessary for the industry to reap most of the rewards. Among the big-ticket items contained in Biden's American Jobs Plan are a national clean electricity standard, extensions and expansions of clean energy tax credits and hundreds of billions of dollars toward upgrading the electricity grid and increasing transportation electrification. The plan also nods to the energy transition by spending billions to clean up abandoned coal mines and oil and gas wells, and pushing for the revocation of fossil fuel...

