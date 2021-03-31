Wash. On Track To Shut Down Immigration Detention Center

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Washington state lawmakers approved legislation that would shut down one of the country's largest private immigration detention centers and is expected to get Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee's green light. The private detention ban passed the Senate on Tuesday by a 28-21 vote, targeting the GEO Group Inc.-run Northwest Processing Center in Tacoma, a 1,575-bed detention center run on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. More than two dozen Democratic state legislators and one Republican introduced the private detention ban in January, citing watchdog findings that individuals in private detention were more prone to instances of abuse than individuals detained in...

