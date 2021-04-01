GAO Turns Away $22M CBP Security Contract Challenge

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office turned away a security company's protest to a $22 million contract for security services at U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Puerto Rican facilities, saying the protester should have raised its challenge before bidding closed. The federal watchdog found Wednesday that the bulk of AGMA Security Service Inc.'s bid protest attacked how CBP chose to evaluate proposals, a process that was laid out in the initial request for proposals. Because AGMA was essentially challenging the terms of bidding, its opportunity to contest them disappeared once bidding ended, the GAO said. "Here, the protest was filed on November...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS