Medical Staffing Co. To Pay $1.5M Over Per Diem, OT Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A health care staffing agency has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a class action brought by workers who say they were shortchanged on proper overtime pay during travel assignments because the company didn't factor per diems into their base-pay rates, according to a California federal court filing. On Wednesday, a group of medical workers called for preliminary approval of a settlement with RCM Technologies (USA) Inc., which they claimed miscalculated their overtime wages by excluding weekly per diem and stipend payments from their base hourly rates, according to the filing. Following "protracted negotiations" with RCM, the health care workers...

