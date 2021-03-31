7th Circ. Sides With Walmart In EEOC Religious Bias Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Walmart satisfied its obligations to try to accommodate a prospective worker who said his religious beliefs prevented him from working on Fridays and Saturdays, a split Seventh Circuit panel held Wednesday, declining to revive the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's religious bias case. Two out of a three-judge panel affirmed the toss of the EEOC's suit, backing a Wisconsin district court's decision that Walmart had fulfilled its duty under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act when it offered prospective assistant manager Edward Hedican the opportunity to apply for an alternative hourly management position. The split panel agreed with the lower...

