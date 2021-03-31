Verizon, US Cellular Can't Delay Work On Caller ID Tech

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission denied requests from Verizon and U.S. Cellular for more time to implement a call-authentication technology meant to unmask illegal robocallers, ruling that they failed to justify why the June 30 deadline should be extended for them. The technology, known as STIR/SHAKEN, mandates that internet-based phone networks verify the authenticity of phone traffic and that a caller is who they're identified to be. The rules, adopted in March 2020, fall in line with the TRACED Act that the U.S. Senate passed in 2019. The law gives the FCC more firepower to combat robocalls by increasing fines for illegal...

