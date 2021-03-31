Google, NLRB Reach Deal On Alphabet Union's Labor Charge

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Google and its parent company Alphabet have agreed to post notices informing workers at a South Carolina data center of their union rights as part of a settlement that the companies and a contractor reached with the National Labor Relations Board, the Alphabet Workers Union announced Wednesday. The settlement resolves a charge the Alphabet Workers Union filed in February alleging Google contractor Modis Engineering suspended pro-union worker Shannon Wait after she complained about the working conditions at the data center that Modis operates in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. The charge also alleged that Modis violated the National Labor Relations Act by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS