Pa. Atty Off Hook For Extended Interest On Malpractice Award

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court said in a published decision Wednesday that an attorney found liable for botching an arbitration proceeding over a faulty construction project shouldn't be forced to pay interest on his ex-client's award dating back to the end of the underlying case. While noting that verdicts in malpractice cases are intended to make clients whole for what they should've won absent professional negligence by their attorneys, a three-judge Superior Court panel ruled that the state's judicial code allowed for interest to accrue only on the "specific sum of money" awarded by a jury. "Because the interest is calculated upon...

