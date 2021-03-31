Pa. Judge Doesn't Want Asbestos Coverage Row In Fed. Court

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania National Mutual Casualty Insurance Co. must find out whether it is liable for covering 34 asbestos death and injury suits against Covil Corp. in state court, a South Carolina federal judge has ruled, granting Covil's bid to toss the carrier's suit. U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks sided with Covil on Tuesday, holding that allowing the insurer's suit to move forward would result in "unnecessary entanglement." An ongoing state court action deals with the same issue under the same principles of South Carolina insurance law and can resolve the dispute more efficiently, the judge said. According to court records, Penn...

