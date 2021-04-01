PE Firm, Ex-Director Can't Reduce $41M In SEC Fines Via Liu

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Wednesday that a U.S. Supreme Court decision won't alter her orders for a private equity firm and its former director to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission a total of $41.2 million for a theft scheme, ruling the requests are "procedurally improper and substantively baseless." U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni denied motions from Camelot Acquisitions Secondary Opportunities Management LLC and its parent company, and their former director Lawrence Penn III, to take into account June's Liu v. Securities Exchange Commission ruling before deciding on an asset turnover motion from the SEC. The judge said the...

