BNY Mellon Can't Cite Time Limit Yet In Fund Selection Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled on Wednesday that a proposed federal class action accusing BNY Mellon of steering trusts' investments toward underperforming funds managed by an affiliate will live on into discovery, after escaping the bank's motion for judgment on the pleadings based on the statute of limitations. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville adopted a report and recommendation from Western District of Pennsylvania Chief Magistrate Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy, which said there had to be more discovery to determine when the beneficiaries of two trusts knew that BNY Mellon was allegedly steering their investments toward active funds managed by its affiliate,...

