Google Says Likely N. Korean Hackers Targeted Security Pros

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Hackers suspected to be backed by the North Korean government created a website for a fake cybersecurity company and created phony social media accounts in a campaign targeting cybersecurity researchers with malicious software, according to Google. In a Wednesday blog post, Google's Threat Analysis Group said the hacking crew set up a website on March 17 for a fake company it called "SecuriElite," which claimed to be based in Turkey and to offer a variety of cybersecurity services, including testing the safety of a client's networks and selling hacking tools known as "exploits." The website included a link to what appeared to...

