Hertz Rolls Out Competing Sponsor Bid For Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Hertz Corp. has abruptly fired up a multibillion-dollar public contest for the car rental giant in Delaware bankruptcy court, after the emergence of a rival Chapter 11 plan sponsor offer from Centerbridge Partners LP, Warburg Pincus LLC and Dundon Capital Partners LLC. The company has requested an expedited hearing on an amended disclosure statement, rights offering motion and equity purchase commitment, with original sponsors Certares Opportunities LLC, Knighthead Capital and their respective affiliates already having revised their own original package. "This competitive process with both the potential sponsor groups remains ongoing," Hertz said in an amended plan and in a motion...

