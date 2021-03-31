Compass Cuts IPO To $475M With Help From Fenwick, Latham

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Real estate tech firm Compass on Wednesday slashed the target for its upcoming initial public offering by nearly half with plans to now raise $475 million at the top end of its target range, a matter Fenwick & West LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP are helping with on the company and underwriter side, respectively. Compass Inc., which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp. now plans to sell 25 million shares at between $18 and $19 a share, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The company had earlier targeted a sale of 36 million...

