Florida Construction Defect Proposal Unfair To Homeowners

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Typically, the most important, and largest, purchase in a person's life is their home. Due to negligence in the construction industry, many homes are built with construction defects that require tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs.[1] In the last five years, numerous large builders have settled claims with the Florida Attorney General's Office for alleged violations of Florida's Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Specifically, builders were accused of systemically violating the Florida Building Code and then denying righteous warranty claims made by the homeowners. Unfortunately for homeowners in Florida, large builders and insurance companies are using their...

