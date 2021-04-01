Ex-Mass. Judge Must Face Clinician's Discrimination Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts state judge who resigned after being accused of sexually harassing a court clinician must face claims he discriminated against the woman and created a hostile work environment after she sought to end their relationship, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson said former western Massachusetts drug court Judge Thomas Estes came up short in arguing that he wasn't the employer of plaintiff Tammy Cagle, who worked directly for court contractor Behavioral Health Network Inc. Cagle's attorney, Leonard H. Kesten of Brody Hardoon Perkins & Kesten LLP, told Law360 on Thursday that his client is "pleased that she will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS