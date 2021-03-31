Fla. Appeals Court Clears Southern Owners Of $1M Claim

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A sharply divided Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that a $1 million Southern Owners Insurance Co. policy held by the nonprofit Partners for Pets excludes coverage for a deadly car accident where a policy held by a volunteer driver for the animal shelter provided "similar coverage" of $25,000. In its 2-1 decision, the majority of the First District panel concluded that the language in a so-called "escape clause" in Partners for Pets' policy with Southern Owners was not ambiguous. The court also found that the plain meaning of "similar coverage" in the clause is insurance coverage that covers a similar risk,...

