Miami Expressway Agency Can't Fight Dissolution By State

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court dismissed the Miami-Dade County Expressway Authority's challenge to a 2019 law to dissolve the agency after finding that MDX lacked standing to challenge the constitutionality of the law. Florida's First District Court of Appeal said MDX lacks standing to sue under the public official standing doctrine, which bars public officials from attacking the constitutionality of a legislative action until the judiciary has ruled on the issue. The doctrine extends not just to public officials who have a duty under the challenged law but also to those, like MDX, whose duties are affected by the law, according to...

