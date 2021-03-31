Distributors Can't Duck Nuisance Claim Ahead Of Opioid Trial

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The federal judge overseeing the soon-approaching West Virginia bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation over the nation's opioid crisis on Wednesday shot down drug distributors' attempts to ditch the sole public nuisance claim brought by local governments. U.S. District Judge David Faber rejected the argument brought by wholesale opioid distributors that West Virginia's Cabell County and its seat, Huntington, lack standing under state law to end public nuisances, except under certain circumstances. AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson argued the West Virginia governments could not allege nuisance per se, as they cannot show drug distribution is always a nuisance, according to the order. And...

